(JACKSONVILLE.COM) – President-elect Joe Biden said he would publicly take a vaccine when it’s available to encourage the public to get vaccinated, joining three former presidents who recently pledged to do the same.

Biden said he’d “be happy” to join former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton in getting the vaccine in public to prove it is safe.

“When Dr. Fauci says we have a vaccine that is safe, that’s the moment in which I will stand before the public,” Biden said during an interview on CNN Thursday night.

