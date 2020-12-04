https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/black-campus-leaders-silent-pay-discrepancy-black-white-speakers/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Black leaders at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are staying silent on a recent issue brought to light that a white guest speaker was paid much more than a black guest speaker for their appearances at a recent diversity, equity and inclusion event hosted by the school.

The university paid “White Fragility” author Robin DiAngelo $12,750 to speak at the diversity event earlier this fall, while its black speaker, Austin Channing Brown, received $7,500 for speaking at the same event, according to an article published by The Washington Free Beacon.

That’s 70 percent more, a difference of $5,250. While Brown’s address did run a half-hour shorter than DiAngelo’s, both were billed as keynote speakers by the university.

