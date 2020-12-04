https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/04/blood-boiling-restaurant-owner-rips-l-a-mayor-garcetti-for-approving-outdoor-dining-on-movie-sets-while-restaurants-are-shut-down/

As we told you last week, Los Angeles County banned all outdoor dining without any scientific backup on how this exactly would make people safer at the expense of destroying small businesses:

L.A. County bans OUTDOOR dining, provides no scientific backup https://t.co/0Q3IVI95kt — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 23, 2020

But, for some reason, outdoor dining on movie sets is still allowed while restaurants that spent thousands of dollars to add outdoor space are still closed.

Watch this video and prepare to get even angrier than you thought possible:

Bar owner in Los Angeles CA is livid to see that mayor Garcetti has approved an outdoor dining area for a movie company directly across from her outdoor dining area (which was shut down) pic.twitter.com/jkUP2CWg35 — Jake Coco 💙🇺🇸🎶🐻 (@jakecoco) December 4, 2020

This is the Pineapple Saloon in Sherman Oaks:

For anyone asking, this is the pineapple hill saloon in Sherman Oaks. — Jake Coco 💙🇺🇸🎶🐻 (@jakecoco) December 4, 2020

People, please share this EVERYWHERE:

I hope this video is shared far and wide.

I’m truly at a loss for words.@MayorOfLA @GavinNewsom @lapublichealth

How does this make any sense? https://t.co/8MrbfzECWC — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 4, 2020

These Dems are shameless:

Democrats are heartless and literally do not give af about this lady and are glad to see her ruined and her life’s work destroyed. https://t.co/lIah7wT94c — SUPER-SPREADER Nick Searcy, INT’L FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 5, 2020

Exhibit A of the political malpractice of @ericgarcetti https://t.co/gjX1FhJBoi — Mark Geragos 🇦🇲 (@markgeragos) December 4, 2020

It’s like these politicians are trying to destroy all small businesses. Ridiculous!!! https://t.co/6WG8Bv5AnD — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 4, 2020

There is zero science behind shutting down outdoor dining. https://t.co/kIWKFkyq3j — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 5, 2020

Wow wow wow wow wow. Of any plea from a business I’ve seen, this hits like a ton of bricks. https://t.co/yh8Cf3n89Y — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) December 5, 2020

***

Related:

ICYMI ==> L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti explains why ‘it’s time to cancel everything’ https://t.co/1e2mamtfm3 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 3, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

