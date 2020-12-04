https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/04/blood-boiling-restaurant-owner-rips-l-a-mayor-garcetti-for-approving-outdoor-dining-on-movie-sets-while-restaurants-are-shut-down/

As we told you last week, Los Angeles County banned all outdoor dining without any scientific backup on how this exactly would make people safer at the expense of destroying small businesses:

But, for some reason, outdoor dining on movie sets is still allowed while restaurants that spent thousands of dollars to add outdoor space are still closed.

Watch this video and prepare to get even angrier than you thought possible:

This is the Pineapple Saloon in Sherman Oaks:

People, please share this EVERYWHERE:

These Dems are shameless:

***

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...