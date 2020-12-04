https://theredelephants.com/11-year-old-boy-kills-himself-on-zoom-call-during-covid-lockdown-public-school-online-classroom/

The COVID lockdowns are going so well, 11 year old students are killing themselves during online classroom zoom calls.

NEWSER.com — A sixth grade Zoom class turned tragic this week in California, leaving an 11-year-old dead after cops say he shot himself. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office started fielding calls around 11am Wednesday that there’d been a shooting in Woodbridge, and when deputies got to the scene, they found a child with a head injury, KCRA reports. Deputies confirm that the boy, IDed by the Sacramento Bee as Woodbridge Elementary School student Adan Llanos, had been in an online learning class with his camera and mic turned off when he turned the gun on himself, per CBS Sacramento. His sister, who’d been in a Zoom class elsewhere in the home, found her brother and got help from a teacher and a neighbor.

Children subjected to social isolation and thrust into exclusively online classroom learning due to a virus that they survive at a rate of more than 99.99% have turned to killing themselves to escape their hellish, socially isolating brave new world.

“The sister come here, banging on the door,” the neighbor tells KCRA, adding that Adan was “one the nicest little boys you’ll ever want to know.” Adan was rushed to a nearby hospital, the sheriff’s office says in a Facebook post, but an update notes the boy succumbed to his injuries. “Our thoughts are with the family and all those affected by this tragic event,” the post says. The Lodi Unified School District says it’s offering bereavement support services and counseling for any students or staff who need it, and local mental health experts advise parents to be on the lookout for signs of mental health struggles their children may be having. “Sometimes we go through things that are temporary emotional experiences, and with the support of family and other trained people we can get through those things,” the district’s special education director tells CBS. (Read more child death stories.)

Many within the public schooling system have, over the years, decried Home-Schooling as abusive behavior, socially stunting children subjected it. Now, due to the FAKE COVID virus, these same public school advocates have welcomed home-schooling with open arms, but with a new and exclusively online twist.

