“For these reasons,” they wrote to the state’s Congressional delegation. “We the undersigned members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly urge you to object … to the Electoral College votes received from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

The letter came after a memo was signed by members of the GOP establishment saying that “that state legislators had no authority to ignore certified election results and appoint Pennsylvania’s delegates to the Electoral College themselves.”

Republican Legislature let down America. I’m ashamed of them. They completely misled the President and me. All of us Republicans let them know what we think of them. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 4, 2020

“Their statement drew a swift rebuke from some of Trump’s top advisers on Friday. Lawyer Rudy Giuliani accused them of in a tweet of ‘covering up for Dem crimes’ and misleading the president. He said he was ashamed of them for ‘letting America down,’” the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

