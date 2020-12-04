https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-arizonas-legislative-leaders-call-audit-maricopa-county-dominion-election-software-equipment/

Arizona’s legislative leaders are now calling for an audit of Maricopa County’s Dominion election software and equipment.

“Senate President Karen Fann and Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers today called an independent audit of the Dominion software and equipment used by Maricopa County in the 2020 General Election. The two leaders, along with incoming Senate Government Chair Michelle Ugenti-Rita and House Majority Leader Warren Petersen, had numerous phone calls with members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors,” a press release from the Arizona Legislature said.

“A significant number of voters believe that fraud occurred and with the number of irregularities it is easy to understand why. Especially concerning are the allegations made surrounding the vendor Dominion.”

Maricopa County is where the largest number of fake Joe Biden ballots appeared with help of Dominion voting machines.

Recall, Governor Ducey rushed to sign legislation to allow the most populous county, Maricopa County – the county that determines who wins Arizona – to use Dominion machines in the 2020 election.

Arizona is now reporting 79.9% voter turnout, the HIGHEST in the country according to latest aggregated results from Statista. It is also easily the biggest turnout in state’s history.

On November 16, 2020, Arizona was reporting a 65.9% voter turnout — now on November 30, 2020, the Secretary of State’s recommended election results website Arizona Vote is now reporting 79.9% voter turnout!

Arizona Rep. Mark Finchem on Friday called on his fellow lawmakers to come together and recall Arizona’s certification.

Finchem said county clerks are now coming forward and admitting something is off with the canvassing and the numbers are just not adding up.

“We got people coming out of the woodwork,” Finchem said adding that the legislature will just go around Governor Ducey.

“We only need to have 31 members of the House and 16 members of the Senate pass a resolution recalling our electors. It’s that simple,” he said. “Our constituents are blowing up over this.”

