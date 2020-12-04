https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-huge-trump-team-dominion-machine-small-georgia-county-shows-votes-flipped-trump-biden/

The Trump team has obtained a Dominion voting machine in Georgia. The machine shows votes were moved from President Trump to Joe Biden. BOOM.

Yesterday on the War Room it was reported that the Trump team has obtained a Dominion voting machine in Georgia:

BREAKING: Trump team now has a Dominion machine from Ware County, #Georgia with EVIDENCE of Trump votes being switched to Biden. Source: John Fredericks on Steve Bannon War Room — ¹⁷ (@JamesThe17th) December 3, 2020

TRENDING: What’s Up, Ruby?… BREAKING: Crooked Operative Filmed Pulling Out Suitcases of Ballots in Georgia IS IDENTIFIED

At the 52:30 mark in the video below, John Fredericks shares the news on the War Room with Steve Bannon:

According to Fredericks, there were 37 votes that flipped in this small Georgia County on the machine. However, this represents only .26% of the Georgia ballots. When extrapolating to the entire state, this equals more than 14,000 votes and Georgia was stolen by only 10,000 votes by Biden.

This also shows that we now know conclusively in Georgia that the Dominion voting machines were flipping votes. It supports our reporting that votes were switched across the country. We were the first to report a month ago that millions of votes were being removed from the Trump column and/or moved to the Biden column based on an analysis of data from the election:

This news is huge because we now conclusively know that the Dominion voting machines were flipping data. This supports our reporting on November 10 where we shared that millions of votes were flipped in the election from President Trump to Joe Biden. BOOM.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

