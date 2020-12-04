https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/04/breaking-judge-james-russell-has-dismissed-the-trump-campaigns-election-complaint-in-nevada/

Breaking news out of Carson City, Nevada where we’re seeing reports that Judge James Russel has dismissed the Trump campaign’s complaint alleging the election was stolen:

Judge Russell denies @realDonaldTrump campaign’s election contest in Nevada. Story incoming. — Rory Appleton (@RoryDoesPhonics) December 4, 2020

Nevada Judge James Russell has dismissed the Trump campaign’s election contest seeking to overturn Biden’s win in the state. Trump’s lawyers said the election was “stolen”; Russell found no evidence of that. — emma brown (@emmersbrown) December 4, 2020

He wasn’t impressed with the Trump campaign’s witnesses and presentation:

Russell found testimony by Trump’s expert witnesses to had “little to no value.” — emma brown (@emmersbrown) December 4, 2020

Judge Russell found that the Trump campaign “did not prove under any standard of proof that illegal votes were cast and counted, or legal votes were not counted at all, due to voter fraud” — emma brown (@emmersbrown) December 4, 2020

Update 1. Full order here:

A Nevada state court just shot down Trump’s effort to overturn the election he lost there. The plaintiffs “failed to meet their burden to provide credible and relevant evidence to substantiate any” of their claims. https://t.co/0osaakb4dg pic.twitter.com/wrG9NZfq2b — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 4, 2020

