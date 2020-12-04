https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/04/breaking-judge-james-russell-has-dismissed-the-trump-campaigns-election-complaint-in-nevada/

Breaking news out of Carson City, Nevada where we’re seeing reports that Judge James Russel has dismissed the Trump campaign’s complaint alleging the election was stolen:

He wasn’t impressed with the Trump campaign’s witnesses and presentation:

We’ll update this post when more news comes in.

Update 1. Full order here:

***

Editor’s note: This post has been updated. 

