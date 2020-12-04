http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/j4b0WFHRR1o/

SAVANNAH, Georgia — Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) told Georgians during a rally on Friday that Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) must win their Senate elections, warning that the future of America is at stake.

“The future of our country is at stake here,” Carter told the crowd.

Carter noted that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that gaining control of the Senate majority would lead to a significant power grab for Democrats. If both Loeffler and Perdue lose in January, then Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the likely next vice president, would become the Senate’s tiebreaking vote.

“You heard him say when we change Georgia, we change the world,” Carter said, citing Schumer.

Carter said Democrats “are serious, they want to take away your guns.”

“They want to pack the Supreme Court,” the Georgia congressman said.

“They want to pack the courts and add two states,” Carter said, contending that Democrats want to make Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico states. He said that this would give Democrats four more senators.

Carter also noted that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Democrats need to win to remove Republicans’ negotiating power in Congress.

The Georgia conservative then praised Loeffler and Perdue’s leadership in the Senate.

Carter said, “Kelly Loeffler has done a wonderful job as senator.”

He said that Perdue has “spent the last six years draining the swamp.”

Carter added that a Republican majority in the Senate would save Americans’ health care, guns, and way of life.

“I say if the Republicans win, we save the world,” Carter said.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

