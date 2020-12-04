https://www.theepochtimes.com/cdc-director-warns-of-most-difficult-time-ahead-as-virus-cases-surge_3604937.html

The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Wednesday that the pandemic will pose the country’s grimmest health crisis yet over the next several months. Dr. Robert Redfield, director of CDC, made the remarks in a Dec. 2 virtual event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, during which he raised the alarm over the winter dynamics of the outbreak and urged stricter adherence to safety precautions. He called for “critical mitigation steps” like wearing face coverings, social distancing, avoiding congregating indoors, and good hand hygiene to slow the spread of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus. “The reality is December, January, and February are gonna be rough times,” Redfield said. “I actually believe they’re going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation, largely because of the stress that it’s going to put on our healthcare system.” Besides the …

