https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/china-arrests-4-christians-selling-audio-bibles/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Four Christians were arrested for selling audio Bibles this year as part of a government campaign to “eradicate pornography and illegal publications,” according to two watchdog groups.

The four Christians – Fu Xuanjuan, Deng Tianyong, Han Li, and Feng Qunhao – worked at a company, Life Tree Culture Communication Co., Ltd., that was founded in 2011 in the province of Guangdong and sold so-called audio Bible players, according to Bitter Winter, which monitors religious liberty violations in China. The electronic units have the Bible pre-loaded on them.

They were arrested July 2 on charges of “illegal business operations” and have another court hearing Dec. 9, according to International Christian Concern (ICC).

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

