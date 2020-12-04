https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/christian-group-puts-live-nativity-outside-supreme-court-building/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – On Wednesday in Washington, D.C., a live nativity was seen traveling around the Supreme Court building and the U.S. Capitol Building.

The live display was put on by an organization called Faith & Liberty and was a testament to Christianity and the Gospel story.

The live nativity began at 11 am on East Plaza and ended in between the Capitol Building and the Supreme Court building. The nativity included Mary, Joseph, shepherds, three wise men, and a baby Jesus.

