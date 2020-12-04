https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/clueless-gop-sending-senators-mike-lee-ted-cruz-tim-scott-campaign-georgia-refusing-stand-trump-voting-give-us-jobs-foreignors/

These people really are clueless.

Republicans are sending Senators Mike Lee, Ted Cruz and Tim Scott to campaign for GOP Senators Loeffler and Purdue

Earlier this week GOP senators voted to give US jobs to foreigners — during a pandemic.

These same senators refused to stand with President Trump after the election was stolen.

And now they are going rally for Loeffler and Perdue?

And they say NOTHING about the fraud in the state?

Look for these same people to blame Trump or Lin Wood if these elections are also stolen in January.

FOX News reported:

If President Trump fails in his effort to expose Democratic electoral fraud and overturn the 2020 election, then for at least the next four years the Republican Party will be on its own in winning over voters. But if the behavior of Republicans since the election is any indication, the party is already abandoning its voters. Republicans have repeatedly posed as foes of big tech. They’ve held hearings and made noises about reforming Section 230 to curb censorship. But this week, when they had a real chance to actually hurt Big Tech, while helping ordinary Americans at the same time, Republicans did what they so often do: They folded, and gave tech exactly what it wanted. And in the process, as they have so many times before, they threw the door open to even more immigration that America does not need.

