https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/slain-journalists-capital-gazette-memorial-congress/2020/12/04/id/1000029

Congress this week passed bipartisan legislation to authorize the planning and construction of a national memorial in Washington D.C. to honor all slain journalists.

The Fallen Journalists Memorial Act authorizes the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation to begin planning and raising funds for the memorial, reports The Capital Gazette, the Annapolis newspaper where five people were killed by a man with a shotgun on June 28, 2018.

The measure is now heading to President Donald Trump for approval. The Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation announced the plans for the memorial at around the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at the Gazette.

The shooting inspired former Rep. David Dreier, who chairs the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation and is a former chair of Tribune Publishing, to start the push for the memorial.

“Now the real work begins,” Dreier said, as the foundation must raise tens of millions of dollars for the memorial, meet with commissions, and seek a location. He said it takes an average of about seven years to build a memorial.

The act, which now heads to President Donald Trump for approval, was introduced by Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Ben Cardin, D-Md., along with Reps. Grace Napolitano, D-Calif., and Tom Cole, R-Okla.

The memorial will “honor the lives of those who died reporting the news” and “will be a steadfast symbol of their sacrifice and the fragility of our democracy,” Cardin said in a statement.

“A free press has fought for transparency and freedom since the founding of our republic,” he also said. “Those who personify the First Amendment rights granted to every citizen have made our nation stronger. Too many, including five innocent souls lost in the shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, gave everything they had in defense of democracy.”

A memorial is also planned in downtown Annapolis to honor the Gazette’s slain staffers. The project is set for completion and unveiling in 2021.

Contributions are being accepted on the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation’s website for the national memorial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

