CVS Health expects to start COVID-19 vaccinations at the nation’s long-term care centers before Christmas, the company’s President and CEO Larry Merlo said Friday.

“As soon as we get our allocations of the vaccine, we’ll be on the road within 48 hours,” Merlo told NBC News’ “3rd Hour of Today.” “We have our logistics planned, we have our staffing planned and we are ready to go

“We certainly expect to be on the road at those facilities certainly before the Christmas time frame, again, pending the EUA approval by the FDA.”

CVS Health is working with Walgreens to administer the vaccines. Merlo said the immunization process is not a new one, as the company has serviced long-term care facilities for several years through clinics for seasonal flu shots, and some 35,000 facilities have selected CVS to be their provider for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccines will be given at absolutely no cost to residents and staff at the facilities, Merlo insisted, because “we will not let cost become a barrier to individuals.”

An FDA advisory committee is to meet Dec. 10 to review Pfizer’s request for an emergency use authorization of its vaccine, with Moderna’s review coming a week or so later.

Merlo pointed out five of the six vaccines pending approval require booster shots within 21 and 28 days after a shot is given, particularly the Pfizer and Moderna candidates, but that issue will not be a problem with the free clinics at the long-term centers.

“We believe we’ll be able to immunize the vast majority of the long-term care residents whin a six-to-eight week period,” Merlo said.

CVS plans to use its app to make getting shots easier for the general public.

“They’ll go to the CVS Pharmacy app and they’ll actually be able to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment,” he said. “Think of it as booking a round-trip travel ticket. We’ll prompt them as we schedule that first vaccine to also schedule that booster. Much like we do today with refill reminders, so you stay adherent to your medication, we’ll be providing an awful lot of friendly nudges so you don’t miss the first appointment and equally important second point appointment.”

People who do not have digital access will be able to schedule their vaccines through a toll-free number, Merlo added.

