“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, usually a friend to progressives, blasted “hypocrite” Democratic leaders Thursday for not “practicing what they preach” as it pertains to abiding by coronavirus restrictions.

A slew of Democratic officials from the Golden State and Texas have been caught redhanded of late urging constituents to stay home and avoid large gatherings while flaunting such restrictions themselves.

Among the recent offenders are Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was caught dining maskless with a group of 12 at The French Laundry in Napa last month; Democratic San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who ironically was also caught dining maskless with a large group at the same fancy restaurant; Democratic San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, who told constituents to “cancel” Thanksgiving gatherings precisely one day before he attended one; and of course, Democratic Austin, Texas, Mayor Steve Adler, who urged constituents to “stay inside” in a video he recorded while vacationing in Mexico with his family and others.

“Oh man, come on! What is it with these Democrats?” Noah exclaimed.

The comedian went on to mimic Adler’s video message: “This is your mayor here, telling you to stay home, and stay safe. Do the right thing … All my boys in the pool know what I’m talking about! Say what’s up, everybody!”







Fmr. Presidents to Get Vaxxed on Live TV & Dems Break COVID Rules | The Daily Social Distancing Show



youtu.be



“I’m sorry, man. Everyone has given up their lives and then you’ve got these politicians who are just hypocrites out here,” he continued.

“What, you guys think, corona respects your office too much to come after you? Because don’t forget: It got the president of the United States, it’s not going to be star-struck by Governor ‘hair gel,'” he joked, in reference to Newsom.

Noah even went so far to say he’s more disappointed with these Democrats than he is with some Republicans in regard to mask-wearing and social distancing.

“In a way, these Democrats are even worse than the anti-maskers, because of their hypocrisy,” he said. “At least when those dudes break the rules they’re open about it.”

