https://freebeacon.com/democrats/democrat-mayor-arrested-after-throwing-crack-from-window-during-pursuit/

A Democratic mayor in upstate New York was arrested on drug charges on Tuesday after he threw a bag of crack cocaine out of his car window during a police pursuit, according to the St. Lawrence County sheriff’s office.

Massena mayor Timmy Currier was allegedly involved in drug sales and possession, according to an investigation involving local police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Currier attempted to evade police in his vehicle on Tuesday, and during a short pursuit the mayor allegedly threw a bag containing approximately one gram of crack cocaine out of his passenger-side window.

Currier was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and failing to comply with police.

Before he was elected mayor in 2014, Currier served as the city’s police chief and worked on the force for nearly 30 years.

Local police in Massena and Homeland Security are still investigating Currier’s alleged drug-related activity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

