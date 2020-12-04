https://noqreport.com/2020/12/04/did-justice-alito-set-a-safe-harbor-trap-by-setting-pennsylvania-response-deadline-a-day-after/

Mainstream media and social media legal “scholars” have been celebrating a decision by Justice Samuel Alito. After accepting U.S. Congressman Mike Kelly’s petition challenging the results of the presidential election, Justice Alito set a deadline of December 9th for the state to respond. It’s a conspicuous date since the so-called “Safe Harbor” date for picking electors is December 8th.

This has been interpreted by nearly everyone as an indication the Supreme Court does not want to get involved with the election shenanigans, and that very well may be the case. But in this particularly scenario, it would behoove a reluctant Supreme Court to act quickly and decisively if they do not want to get involved because this petition has many challenges. It’s likely to be thrown out, as lower courts have, because the decisions in question have been in place for months but Pennsylvania Republicans did not act until after President Trump appeared to lose. This calls into question their motivation and resolve; a quick dismissal by the Supreme Court would play towards their perceived stance of not wanting to get involved.

By slow-playing this petition, it’s very possible Justice Alito is giving Republicans an open door to contest not only the election results but the electors as well. Below is the provision for “Safe Harbor” in which I highlighted two relevant pieces of information. From Congress.gov:

December 8, 2020: The “Safe Harbor” Deadline – The U.S. Code (3 U.S.C. §5) provides that if election results are contested in any state, and if the state, prior to election day, has enacted procedures to settle controversies or contests over electors and electoral votes, and if these procedures have been applied, and the results have been determined six days before the electors’ meetings, then these results are considered to be conclusive, and will apply in the counting of the electoral votes. This date, known as the “Safe Harbor” deadline, falls on December 8 in 2020. The governor of any state where there was a contest, and in which the contest was decided according to established state procedures, is required (3 U.S.C. §6) to send a certificate describing the form and manner by which the determination was made to the Archivist as soon as practicable.

Reading through Pennsylvania’s election code, there are no provisions nullifying challenges brought before the Supreme Court as grounds for the election to be considered “contested.” In other words, as long as Representative Kelly’s petition is on the docket in the Supreme Court, “controversies and contests over electors and electoral votes” have NOT been remedied nor resolved.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

Again, it’s conspicuous that Justice Alito extended the response date until the day after “Safe Harbor” day. If they wanted to send a signal that the Supreme Court isn’t getting involved, they could have either not accepted the petition or they could have followed standard practices and set the state’s deadline for the 7th or earlier. By delaying it, Justice Alito has given Representative Kelly, his legal team, and others an open door to disregard “Safe Harbor” and press forward with efforts to overturn fraudulent election results.

We debated even running this story in fear that it could prompt Democrats to act. But after talking to a pair of constitutional scholars, we concluded that unless they respond ahead of the deadline AND a decision is made by the Supreme Court on or before December 8, the “Safe Harbor” rule still wouldn’t apply. If they do not respond before December 8th, it simply makes the election easier to contest.

This is, admittedly, a stretch. We also debated running the story on grounds that it may sound like some hairbrained act of desperation. Then, one of my writers sent me a video by Tim Pool who appears to have come to the same conclusion, and he’s generally more skeptical than I am about such things.

This election is not over. There are more moving parts than anyone can fully grasp, and the Supreme Court will almost certainly ultimately decide which way it all goes. Thankfully, we have five originalists on the bench to give us hope.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

