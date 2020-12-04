https://thenationalpulse.com/politics/uk-censorship-company-christopher-steele-bannon/

A group calling itself ‘The Real Facebook Oversight Board’ – a play on the already wildly left-wing, actual Facebook Oversight Board – includes Soros-backed activists, reporters who have had to retract claims on Russian collusion, and the Russiagate spy himself Christopher Steele, The National Pulse can reveal.

The board, which claims it wants to influence “Facebook’s role in the US election,” recently announced its first campaign: banning former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon from Mark Zuckerberg’s platform.

Curiously, the group – which has stated its aims surrounding the U.S. election and U.S. politics – is based in the United Kingdom and includes a number of high-profile, far-left activists known for promoting fake news stories and disinformation, especially around the Brexit campaign and aftermath.

Cadwalladr’s involvement appears to hurt the group’s fundraising

Guardian newspaper activist Carole Cadwalladr – listed on the “Real Facebook Oversight Board” – was recently forced to apologize after claiming Brexit financier Arron Banks had broken the law. She also removed her “truth defence” from the legal case against her.

Cadwalladr’s penchant for lying in her reporting appears to be hurting the new group’s fundraising efforts, with a new GoFundMe having raised just £260 ($340) of a £100,000 ($135,000) goal.

Never-Trumpers Funding Foreigners.

The group appears to be funded by a start-up grant from the organization Luminate, which in turn praises the rise of “progressive attitudes” and is founded by Pierre Omidyar. Omidyar has donated sizably to Never Trump groups and is heavily involved with Lincoln Project grandees and neoconservative activists such as Bill Kristol.

Omidyar also gives to the Democratic Congressional and Senatorial Campaign Committees.

Luminate itself works with George Soros’s Open Society Foundation, recently pledging nearly $300,000 to the group and partnering alongside it on a host of philanthropic ventures.

A testament to the group’s anti-Trump outlook, Christopher Steele, the former British intelligence officer who penned the fake dossier alleging links between the Trump Campaign and Russia, is affiliated with the Real Facebook Oversight Board’s parent organization, known as ‘The Citizens’.

The group also includes Shahmir Sanni – a left-wing plant in Boris Johnson’s neoliberal ‘Vote Leave’ group – who later went on to condemn Brexit despite having worked on the campaign and Matt Rivitz, a far-left activist who founded the Sleeping Giants boycott group before falling out with his partner.

Despite being based in the UK and trading under the name “All The Citizens,” the group states one of its aims as to “Make sure the Biden/Harris White House doesn’t become another lapdog for big tech.”

By “lapdog” they mean failing to use government force to make Big Tech companies ban right-wing ideas and personalities.

Rivitz, Sanni, and Steele all appear

The Bad Censors.

The group views Facebook’s official Oversight Board – 95 percent of whom can be identified as anti-Trump and over 75 percent non-U.S. citizens – as failing to successfully censor election-related content.

According to a document obtained by Axios, the project views Facebook’s Oversight Board as “little more than a corporate whitewashing exercise.”

The document also promises that the Real Facebook Oversight Board knows “how to make noise” in an attempt to silence opponents and force corporate giants to censor:

“We will use stunts, viral video, celebrity endorsement and skillful media management to throw a spotlight on the real-time threats to democracy from the misuse of social media platforms and big tech. We know how to make a noise. Democracy needs its own PR team and creative agency. We are it.”

Apparently the term “democracy” is now synonymous with “censorship.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

