https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/disgusting-georgia-elections-manager-gabriel-sterling-goes-newsmax-lashes-republicans-defends-suitcase-fraud-video/

WOW! Georgia Elections Manager Gabriel Sterling goes on Newsmax to LASH OUT at Republicans.

This was unbelievable.

This segment was just infuriating!

Gabriel Sterling should be arrested and charged with voter fraud!

On Thursday the Trump Campaign released the most explosive video of Georgia election officials pulling suitcases of ballots out from under a table after all of the GOP observers were removed from the room.

Several GOP observers signed statements that they were told to leave the room due to a water main leak.

This was a lie. There was no water leak.

And as soon as they were removed the Georgia operatives pulled out the suitcases and began to tally votes for Joe Biden.

On Friday Georgia Elections Manager Gabriel Sterling defended this behavior.

He insisted there was nothing to see.

Then he lashed out at Republicans and President Trump!

This guy is a bum. It was very disappointing to see the Newsmax host offer not pushback on this man’s lies.

The Gateway Pundit has posted NUMEROUS IRREGULARITIES from Georgia this year.

