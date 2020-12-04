https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/kevin-freeman-us-economy

Kevin Freeman, BlazeTV host of the “Economic War Room“, joined Glenn Beck on the radio program this week to discuss what’s going on at the The Fed. Former Federal Reserve chairwoman (and possibly our future Treasury Secretary) Janet Yellen said recently that the Treasury Department under Biden should focus on ‘racial equity’ — something Freeman said he believes is how Democrats plan to gain even more power. Freeman also talked about how the dollar could face a 30 percent decline soon. What does that mean for your life? Watch this clip to find out, plus Freeman’s thoughts on the election results.







