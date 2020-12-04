https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/epic-response-from-melissa-carone/

A Michigan Democrat makes the mistake of asking Melissa Carone why more witnesses haven’t come forward. Her response is rather epic, all the way to the end.

Mellissa Carone is an information technology freelancer assigned by Dominion to work at the TCF Center in Detroit, who called the FBI to report she saw ballots being counted eight to 10 times each.

Watch her full testimony here…