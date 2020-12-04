https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/first-photos-covid-vaccination-and-immunity-cards-to-be-issued-to-all-americans/

‘You don’t need an ID to vote but show me your papers to go anywhere and do anything’

On Wednesday the Department of Defense released the first images of a Covid vaccination record card as well as vaccination kits. “Everyone will be issued a written card that they can put in their wallet that will tell them what they had and when their next dose is due,” says Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director of the Immunization Action Coalition. “Let’s do the simple, easy thing first. Everyone’s going to get that.”