Foul play is suspected in the deaths of a master sergeant and an Army veteran whose bodies were discovered Wednesday in a training area at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

What are the details?

The deceased were identified as Master Sergeant William J. Lavigne II, 37, and veteran Timothy Dumas, 44.

No weapon was found at the scene, but CBS News reported that according to an Army official, “shell casings were found on the ground, leading investigators to suspect that it was a double homicide resulting from a drug deal gone wrong.” The official explained that both men had been under investigation for using and selling drugs.

The Washington Post reported that “their remains were found together in a remote part of the training area, with one body in a car, according to [an Army] official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the circumstances are under investigation.”

Lavigne was a decorated soldier. WNCN-TV reported that he graduated from the Special Forces Qualification Course in 2007 and served several deployments in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was a recipient of two Bronze Stars and a Meritorious Service Medal.

In a statement, Lavigne’s commander, Lieutenant Colonel Justin Duvall, said, “The loss of a Soldier is always tragic. Master Sgt. Lavigne dedicated himself to the Army for 19 years and deployed multiple times in the defense of our Nation. Our condolences go out to his family during this difficult time.”

Less information has been released on Dumas, but he also had special forces experience, an official told The Post.







Anything else?

Newsweek reported that deaths of Lavigne and Dumas marked the fourth and fifth to occur on or near Fort Bragg this year.

