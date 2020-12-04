https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/france-teachers-now-fear-showing-muhammad-cartoons-class/

(NEW AMERICAN) – “Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun,” said mass-murdering Chinese leader Mao Tse-tung. Again proving him at least partially correct is that teachers in Norway are now afraid to show Muhammad cartoons in “free-speech” classes — especially after the Muslim jihadist beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty, who had displayed such images.

As Sputnik reports, “A recent survey has indicated that Norwegian teachers are increasingly wary of subjects deemed controversial, such as the notorious Muhammad cartoons and free speech.”

“Almost half of all the surveyed teachers in Norway found it [highly] demanding to teach students about topics that may be offensive,” the site continues. “Among others, one in three is afraid to show caricatures of Islamic Prophet Muhammad during classes, admittedly for fear of the consequences.”

