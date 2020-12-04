http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lCKKPb3QhUQ/

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) expressed support for President Donald Trump’s push to tie repeal of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Gabbard said, “Well, look, there’s a lot of different ways that they can get this provision included in these bills, including the NDAA, that will be considered by Congress here. I support the president’s push to make this happen, once again. Because Congress has thusfar failed to do what is necessary to break up these big tech monopolies and to take away the legal immunity with which they are exploiting for their own massive profits and financial interests on the backs of us, the American people. Whether it’s because they are censoring or picking and choosing whose voices can and can’t be heard on their platforms, using their algorithms to make those determinations, there are so many different examples here that are not just about, well, Donald Trump is mad at Twitter. Give me a break. I’ve seen this and experienced this myself within my presidential campaign how these algorithms put us at a disadvantage. There are so many different examples. This is about freedom for the American people and making sure these big tech monopolies cannot abuse their position.”

