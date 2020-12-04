https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/gavin-newsom-aide-arrested-trying-suffocate-child-pillow/

(NEON NETTLE) – California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom’s longtime ally has been arrested and jailed on multiple charges, including allegations he attempted to suffocate a child with a pillow.

51-year-old Nathan Ballard was arrested and jailed on multiple felony domestic violence charges, including two felony charges of willful child cruelty with possible injury and death.

According to documents on file with the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, other charges included domestic violence, Poltico reported.

