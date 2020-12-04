https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fcb05c0fcf548787cffe7f5
Lara Trump pushes debunked Georgia ballot box conspiracy on ‘Hannity’ to falsely claim Trump could still win: ‘Don’t think for a second Joe Biden is going to be sworn in’…
John Paul Mac Isaac is an American Patriot and hero. He was the owner of a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware. Hunter Biden brought his laptop to John for repair. John did what he asked and …
Pro-life leaders protested a radical NJ abortion bill that would allow abortion for any reason throughout all nine months of pregnancy….
The left and their media want you to think you’re alone in your thoughts and belief. They tell you Joe Biden won the election. You know it’s a lie. This came from a reader earlier today. Good morning,…
Several of the most devastating opinions, both Friday and in recent weeks, have come from conservative judges and, in some federal cases, Trump appointees….