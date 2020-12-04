https://www.theepochtimes.com/georgia-gov-suitcase-container-video-is-concerning-wants-answers-from-secretary-of-state_3604044.html

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp noted that the video showing suitcase-like containers of ballots being wheeled out from under tables in Fulton County on Election Night—after poll watchers allegedly departed the location—is of concern and needs an explanation from election officials. Kemp, a Republican, described the footage that was presented by President Donald Trump’s team at a Georgia State Legislature hearing Thursday as “concerning.” He called on Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger to address the video and Trump’s lawyers’ claims. “Certainly, Laura, today was concerning. I think we are working right now, and hopefully, the secretary of state will update us on exactly what was going on. I have heard they had a monitor there,” Kemp told Fox News on Thursday in reference to the footage. “I think it would be good for [Raffensberger] to come out and say exactly what was going on. But I think this also gives him …

