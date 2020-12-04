https://hannity.com/media-room/going-green-house-passes-historic-legislation-to-decriminalize-marijuana-at-the-federal-level/
GOING GREEN: House Passes Historic Legislation to Decriminalize Marijuana at the Federal Level
The House of Representatives voted Friday to decriminalize Marijuana on the federal level and expunge some cannabis-related criminal offenses from citizens’ records and police reports.
