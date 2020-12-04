https://thelibertyloft.com/sen-blackburn-owns-chinese-communist-thug-after-being-disrespected/

Knoxville, TN — As a proud Tennessean, I welcome any opportunity for a fellow Tennessean to really stick to any disrespectful jerk, especially those jerks from the Chinese Communist Party. Despite having lived in North Carolina for the majority of my life, I’ve always considered Tennessee home as given many summers spent there with both sides of my family.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), like most prideful Americans from the Volunteer state, have a proud history of standing up against tyranny. As such, Senator Blackburn has always been one to speak her mind, and she did just that in an exchange with a Chinese Communist Party thug named Chen Weihua. The guy’s Twitter account is conveniently tagged “China state-affiliated media,” so you know he’s ‘legit.’

After all the recent news showing just how corrupt and tyrannical China’s ruling class are (not that we need “recent” news to know that), Blackburn sent a shot across the bow.

No Title China has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing. Some things will never change…

This angered the precious peony’s flowers over in China’s state media establishment. Weihua decided to lash out by calling her a “b****” and a racist. In other words, he mimicked what you’d expect from your average American leftist. Clearly, he’s learned a thing or two on Twitter, I suppose.

A word to the not so wise, Weihua: Don’t overuse the racism charge. It just gets bogged down amidst all the other idiots out there who use racism as an argumentative tactic who isn’t intelligent enough to argue on the merits.

To quote the idiotic moron Jake Tapper, China is a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck. They’ve enslaved minorities, stuffed others in concentration camps, pushed the desolation of people in places like Africa so CCP members could get richer, killed tens of millions of their own people, and currently exist off the backs of cheap labor and bad trade deals. Never mind all the economic crimes they’ve committed. I’m not sure the Chinese communists have ever had an original idea.

Did I mention Weihua’s country also unleashed a global plague that will likely kill millions by the time it’s done and that they covered it up and lied about it to the detriment of everyone else?

If there was ever a country that should sit down and shut up for a while, it’s China and its communist loyalists.

Blackburn was having none of what Weihua was serving. She responded to his idiotic tweet with the following:

Chen, you’re a puppet in Xi Jinping’s delusional China dream for global domination. From Tiananmen Square to Uyghur genocide, Communist China is an expert at slaughtering populations. America will not bow down to sexist communist thugs.

Absolutely wrecked.

It is worth noting, and every American citizen who cares about the single greatest global threat the United States should be concerned with one of the worst aspects of a potential Joe Biden administration. Joe, whose stance on China foreign policy is as brittle as his own bones, has chosen Secretary of State Antony Blinken, is already pledging to “restore” our relationship with the Chinese.

It will come as no surprise what that relationship is likely going to look like going forward. The answer is total capitulation, and Blinken has already had a number of shady dealings with the country. China needs to be high fived in the face with a chair and definitely neutered, not put on the same playing field as the greatest country that has ever existed: The United States of America!

