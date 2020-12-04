https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/04/hillary-clinton-is-excited-to-announce-her-latest-endeavor-and-the-jokes-just-write-themselves/

Last time we checked, Hillary Clinton still had enough money to be able to afford someone to check her tweets before she sends them out.

So we’d like an explanation for this:

Happy and proud to be working with @UVA‘s @Miller_Center on The Hillary Rodham Clinton Oral History Project. https://t.co/sRZkOkUHH3 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 4, 2020

Sorry, what kind of history?

That’s a little on-the-nose, Hillary. Don’t you think?

Reading this knowing what 99% of the replies will say… https://t.co/ewj9M47JSx pic.twitter.com/VJIXuft3G0 — Matt Swackhammer (@IUPswack) December 4, 2020

Well, obviously. But she asked for it!

we all know the Clinton oral history https://t.co/8R4NMQBbkz — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 4, 2020

The William Jefferson Clinton Oral History Project is found elsewhere. https://t.co/CX5XoWLEaE — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) December 4, 2020

You have to be at least 18 to listen to that one.

Sometimes the jokes just write themselves.

😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/m2chV0S97y — Paladin 🇺🇸 (@TheNewsGuy) December 4, 2020

Jokes write themselves. https://t.co/Em4wZ4WcC9 — Hamstring ‘you’re part of it, now’ (@bc_nbc) December 4, 2020

