https://thehill.com/homenews/house/528787-house-passes-sweeping-reform-bill-to-decriminalize-marijuana

The House on Friday passed sweeping legislation that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, the first time either chamber of Congress has voted to legalize cannabis.

The measure, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment & Expungement (MORE) Act, passed on a largely party-line vote of 228 to 164.

Six Democrats voted against the legislation and five Republicans voted for it. The GOP-controlled Senate is not expected to take up the measure.

The legislation would remove marijuana from the federal list of controlled substances and expunge some marijuana convictions for non-violent criminals.

“The MORE Act is a common-sense bill that will make a tangible, real difference in the lives of millions of Americans. I’m proud of this bill centered around ideals of racial, economic, and moral justice and I look forward to the House passing it today,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry NadlerJerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerThis week: Congress races to wrap work for the year Top Republicans praise Trump’s Flynn pardon Democratic impeachment leaders blast Trump’s pardon of Flynn MORE (D-N.Y.), who introduced the bill, tweeted before Friday’s vote.

The bill would allow states to continue to establish their own rules and regulations regarding sales and access to medical marijuana. Individuals would no longer be prosecuted federally for marijuana offenses, leaving the question of legality to states.

Recreational cannabis is legal in 15 states and Washington, D.C., and 34 states have legalized medical marijuana.

“We’re here because we have failed three generations of Black and Brown young people, whose lives can be ruined, or lost, by selective enforcement of these laws. This legislation will end that disaster. It’s time for Congress to step up and do its part,” said Rep. Earl Blumenauer Earl BlumenauerOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Barrasso to seek top spot on Energy and Natural Resources Committee | Forest Service finalizes rule weakening environmental review of its projects | Biden to enlist Agriculture, Transportation agencies in climate fight Biden to enlist Agriculture, Transportation agencies in climate fight Restaurants brace for long COVID-19 winter MORE (D-Ore.), co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, on the House floor.

Republicans who voted in favor of the legislation included Reps. Brian Mast Brian Jeffrey MastHouse Hispanic Republicans welcome four new members Mast fends off Democratic challenge to retain Florida House seat Warren, Porter to headline progressive fundraiser supporting seven swing state candidates MORE (Fla.), Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzGiuliani has discussed possible pardon with Trump: report Hannity urges Trump to pardon himself Gaetz: Trump ‘should pardon everyone’ including himself to quash liberal ‘bloodlust’ MORE (Fla.), Tom McClintock Thomas (Tom) Milller McClintockGOP lawmaker defends Newsom for breaking ‘idiotic’ COVID-19 rules GOP’s McClintock fends off challenger in California Republicans in campaign mode for top spots on House environmental committees MORE (Calif.), Denver Riggleman Denver RigglemanGOP lawmaker blasts incoming freshman over allegations of presidential voter fraud GOP lawmaker says he’s been called a ‘traitor’ by people close to him for recognizing Biden win Cheney, top GOP lawmakers ask Trump campaign for proof of election fraud MORE (Va.), and Don Young Donald (Don) Edwin YoungOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump administration proceeds with rollback of bird protections despite objections | Trump banking proposal on fossil fuels sparks backlash from libertarians | EU 2019 greenhouse gas emissions down 24 percent Incoming Congress looks more like America Trump banking proposal on fossil fuels sparks backlash from libertarians MORE (Alaska).

Senate Republicans have declined to take up similar legislation passed by the House. In September 2019, the House passed a measure that would allow banks to work with cannabis businesses, but it has not advanced in the Senate.

Friday’s bill was backed by groups like the National Cannabis Industry Association, the Marijuana Policy Project and the American Civil Liberties Union, who all lobbied for its passage.

The anti-cannabis group Smart Approaches to Marijuana criticized the House vote on Friday.

“It’s an unserious bill that was voted on in an unserious manner and we rest easily knowing there is zero interest in moving this bill in the Senate and zero interest in supporting it in either the current administration or the incoming one,” said the group’s president, Kevin Sabet.

He added that Congress should be focused instead on coronavirus relief.

“Every lawmaker and lobbyist who voted on this and spent even a second working to pass this bill should be ashamed of themselves,” Sabet said.

Updated at 2:22 p.m.

