In her new book, Kathie Lee Gifford says it’s her unshakeable Christian faith that has helped her during her times of despair.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Gifford, 67, talked about the release of It’s Never Too Late and about the lessons she has learned along her faith journey through life.

The former “Today Show” co-anchor said she refuses to be labeled by the world, and she tries to keep reinventing herself. And God, she says, plays a big part in that equation.

“You know, I have respect for people that are able to do that with their lives and sort of control the next chapter of their life. I just trust in God,” she said. “I get up every morning knowing that He has something new and fresh for me. And I just try to be faithful to it. And that has brought me down an incredibly adventurous journey that I’m still on.”

Gifford said she’s trying to encourage others to do the same thing – to grab a hold of God’s hand.

“That’s what I’m trying to encourage people to do in their lives. It’s never too late, first of all, to grab God’s hand. No matter how old you are, no matter how much rheumatoid arthritis you’ve got in that hand, you can reach onto God at any time in any way, because He is there,” she explained. “If you’ve already believed in Him in your lifetime, you can draw closer to Him and you can start trusting more. You can start memorizing scripture that feeds your soul.”

Gifford recalled that her Christian faith has been in every aspect of her life.

“You know, the Bible is very clear about what our relationship with God is supposed to be. It doesn’t say once a week I want you to go and visit me for an hour. Or on Easter Sunday or on Christmas Eve, that’ll be enough. That’ll give you everything in life,” she said. “No, the Bible says in Acts, it says, ‘In Him, we live and move and have our being.’ When we seek a relationship with the living God, it will absolutely transform every aspect of your life.”

Gifford also credited God as the reason she and Frank stayed together.

“He’s the answer to every one of life’s problems. Every one of life’s issues begins and ends with Him. I wake up every single morning and I have a choice. I can choose to follow God and trust in Him with my life and all things, all ways. Or, I can foolishly believe that I can do a better job of doing my life than He can. And I choose God. Every day, I have a choice to make, and I try to make that same choice every day,” she told Fox.

The former television host also shared this piece of advice. “Simply that it’s never too late. If you’ve always wanted to be a singer, dancer, actress – there’s always ways you can do those kinds of things, even if it’s not going to be your life’s work. Because dreams delayed and dreams unrealized create almost a sort of sense of despair in the human soul,” Gifford explained.

“It’s a negativity that eats at you. It eats at you and robs you of your joy. And I don’t think God wants us to be robbed by joy. You know, nobody in the Bible ever retired. They just died. Died or went on to be on an even more glorious experience and adventure with God,” she concluded.

