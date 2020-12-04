https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/huge-one-batch-23000-ballots-biden-identified-georgia-fraudulent-enough-trump-win/

(President Trump was up by over 100,000 votes the morning after the 2020 election.)

Tonight a batch of 23,000 Biden-only ballots have been identified and determined to be fraudulent – removing these fraudulent ballots will give Georgia to President Trump.

A video has surfaced showing a batch of 23,000 ballots all for Biden that were reported in Georgia – a state where the media says Biden is leading by 10,000 votes:

TRENDING: What’s Up, Ruby?… BREAKING: Crooked Operative Filmed Pulling Out Suitcases of Ballots in Georgia IS IDENTIFIED

In a twitter thread one individual compared the video to affidavits from people in Georgia:

GEORGIA🚨 **BOMBSHELL Edison Analysis – BIDEN takes 98% of a 23,487 vote batch at 12:18AM – Impossible!** This analysis corresponds with the Georgia “98% FOR BIDEN” sworn affidavits❗️ Remember the “pristine sheets, no creases, bubble selection perfectly made”. Watch below.🔻 pic.twitter.com/oMkoXpBt5i — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) November 22, 2020

Two affidavits describe a batch of Biden votes which were in pristine condition and perfectly made:

Another affidavit from a Georgia Democrat: “Hundreds of these ballots seemed impeccable, with no folds or creases. The bubble selections were perfectly made… only observed selections in black ink, and all

happened to be selections for Biden.” Source: https://t.co/qeiJ3lsWpT pic.twitter.com/fpOU7VYhJy — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) November 22, 2020

Poll workers saw votes that were all for Biden that could be easily identified:

A poll worker in #Georgia who said she has 20 years experience said in a sworn statement that she noticed an unusual batch of #Ballots in which the sheets had no signs of use or markings, and approximately 98% were marked for Joe Biden.https://t.co/Keqk5V4CS1 — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) November 22, 2020

These ballots may have been counted after Republicans were removed from the room due to a reported water main break:

CORROBORATING EVIDENCE🚨 Fulton County election officials shutdown the State Farm Arena tabulation center at 10:30PM on election night only to continue counting ballots in secret until 1:00AM❗️ This 98% of a 23,487 batch of votes was uploaded for Biden at 12:18AM EST on Nov 4❗️ pic.twitter.com/YdHtLm7tOM — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) November 22, 2020

We however were the ones to break the story that the water main break was a fraud – it never happened – it was a lie:

BOOM – there you have it – and these are easily enough votes to move Georgia over to the Trump column where it should be.

Georgians need to rise up and demand justice and integrity in their election and demand these fraudulent votes be eliminated from the count. Biden should be disqualified as well.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

