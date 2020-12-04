https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/04/human-gaffe-machine-strikes-again-biden-says-the-quiet-part-about-kamala-harris-out-loud-during-interview-and-lol/

Nothing to see here.

Just Joe Biden admitting the quiet part out loud.

Watch.

🚨🚨🚨 Biden on what he would do if he disagrees with Kamala: “I’ll develop some disease and say I have to resign.” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eUhamNMgwp — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 4, 2020

He’ll just develop some disease and say he has to resign.

Gosh, between this snafu and his admitting his campaign had the best voter fraud in the world Sleepy Joe is being very, very, very honest.

And of course Democrats and the media just pretend he’s not giving it all away.

pic.twitter.com/Yyit2Nc5Mm — Marie Arf – China lies, don’t trust their numbers (@schwingcat) December 4, 2020

The only time #ChinaJoeBiden tells the truth is when he’s not supposed to. What a joke. — 🇺🇸Red Team Go (unsubstantiated)🇺🇸#MAGA (@ksummers7) December 4, 2020

He’s been doing that more and more. Remember when he told Black Americans they ain’t black if they don’t vote for him? Yeah, the media let that go … because they wanted to help him win the election and they knew informing the masses about Biden’s open racism would hurt him.

And that’s the truth.

Sort of like how they hid his comments about how the Black community isn’t as diverse in their thinking as the Hispanic community.

48 years… NOW he wants to take care of Americans? — American Guy 🇺🇸 (@YankReb69) December 4, 2020

He is already behaving as if he’s HER Vice President — 🇺🇸President-Elect Dominion Clerical Error🇺🇸 (@Jaxm53) December 4, 2020

Hmm. I think the disease is called fraud and he should resign now. — Colin Slattery (@SlatteryRealtor) December 4, 2020

We’re expected to believe 81 million votes for these 2? pic.twitter.com/jCeJbNSi91 — Griffdaddyfresh (@griffdaddyfresh) December 4, 2020

Right? And if you question it you’re A CRAZY TINFOIL-WEARING CONSPIRACIST!!!

And you thought 2020 was dumb? 2021 isn’t shaping up to be much better.

***

Related:

Keeps going and going: AOC’s continued whining about Repubs not knowing HOW HARD she’s worked just a hot mess of HILARITY

‘Are YOU drunk?’ Mean girl Soledad O’Brien’s attempt at smearing Trump witness Mellissa Carone does NOT end well for her, like at all

‘We’ve been LIED to’: Receipt-filled thread about COVID found in Red Cross blood samples show virus was likely HERE in 2019

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

