Yesterday, California Governor — and flaming hypocrite — Gavin Newsom announced a new “Regional Stay-At-Home Order” system:

Our ICUs are climbing quickly toward their capacity. Our death rate is rising. To slow the surge of #COVID19 and save lives, CA is introducing a Regional Stay-At-Home Order. Regions where ICU capacity⁰fall below 15% will be placed into this Stay-at-Home Order ⁰for 3 weeks. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 3, 2020

Sectors that will remain open when a region is placed into the Regional Stay-At-Home, include: – Schools that are already open

– Critical infrastructure

– Retail (20% capacity to reduce exposure)

– Restaurants (take-out and delivery) — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 3, 2020

Sectors that will be temporarily closed when a region is placed into the Stay-At-Home include: – Bars

– Wineries

– Personal Services

– Hair Salons / Barbershops — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 3, 2020

Notice that restaurants aren’t open for indoor dining. OK. We get it. Close quarters during a pandemic are not ideal. But under the order, restaurants aren’t open for outdoor dining, either.

And Californians like SLAPFISH chef/owner Andrew Gruel are understandably pissed off.

Yesterday, Gruel — who from what we can gather has been willingly following COVID19 protocols as a business owner concerned about his clientele’s health and safety — decided he was simply fed up with the arbitrarily punitive nature of Newsom and the California government’s pandemic response.

And he didn’t hold back.

My message for all the haters. Please share the logic. Sorry, haven’t had a haircut since March. pic.twitter.com/SOjy3bt4l5 — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) December 3, 2020

We’d say Gruel’s got the right to be fuming.

100% — there is NO reason to shut down outdoor dining!! ♥️ — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) December 3, 2020

Andrew I completely agree with you! I got your back! — Karie K (@kariecupcake) December 3, 2020

Give this guy all the business — Nicole Russell (@russell_nm) December 4, 2020

He seems like the kind of guy who would do good things with it:

Just a reminder while everyone is here: Anyone who lost their job is welcome to a free meal at @SLAPFISHseafood or @BigParm4 anytime. Just message. Courtesy of me and the boys. pic.twitter.com/Dpvm6nlYZC — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) December 4, 2020

