RUSH: Here’s David in Bourbonnais, Illinois, as we go back to the phones. Welcome, sir. I’m glad you waited. Hi.
CALLER: Thank you, Rush. Thanks for taking my call. I love your show.
RUSH: Thank you.
CALLER: I was going to start off to say I think you underestimate the power of the people. I don’t know that that’s true, but I do think there’s a big underestimation of the power of the people. There are at least 50, 60 million people that know this election was fraud, and I was always taught that if you want something to change, you vote somebody in.
Well, that’s gone. The only thing left is revolution! Now, I don’t want to speak of grabbing guns and taking my country back, but we could do it peacefully. But we won’t accept it. We can’t. We have to stand up, and I think that there’s enough of us out here. We don’t need another bombshell to know what happened. We’re tired of it.
And I’m not just speaking of myself. A lot of people are saying the same thing. They know it’s fraud, and we can’t stand for that. It’s our country! It’s the only thing we got left — democracy, to vote — to make things better, to change things. If we lose that, we lost everything, and I’m not willing to do that.
RUSH: Yeah, I hear you. By the way, one more point about this. For all this talk about, “Hey, those suitcases she legit,” the fact of the matter is they didn’t drag those ballots out from under the table ’til the Republican observers were gone. Now, you can’t tell me that that’s legal.
And you can’t tell me that that’s kosher. And you can’t tell me that that’s standard, ordinary procedure. There were no observers in the room when those ballots were dragged out of there and counted. So as much as these people want to try to say, “Nothing to see here,” there’s still all kinds of things to see here. But I want to go back. Dave, are you still there?
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: You said, “There’s millions of people out there, the American people; we are not gonna stand for it. We know this was fraud.” When you say “revolution,” what are you talking about?
CALLER: Well, one just a small example. I’ve seen this Friday night on the Tucker Carlson show where the gentleman that painted the autonomous zone, and they arrested him. They came in and arrested him, and 1500 people showed up. And in my heart, if I was anywhere near, I’d have been there. And I know people are getting tired of all these Draconian measures, and we’re gonna stand up —
RUSH: I don’t see any evidence of it! I’m sorry. I’ve been watching blue states burn. I’ve been watching private property burn. I’ve been watching private property be looted.
CALLER: But, you know, the best thing about it is when those people stood up out there, there was American flags, and not one thing got burned. But they said, “No! Let him free,” and there’s… I’m telling you, that’s what… I believe you do underestimate the people willing to stand up for their country. We cannot allow our government to rule us. We are supposed to rule them. They do what we want.
RUSH: You’re preaching to the chior. I’m just asking: Where’s this evidence that these 60 million people are about to make sure that this doesn’t happen again? Where are they?
CALLER: I — I can only go by the people I speak to every single day and the same sentiments they are, and the same sentiments — and I can’t tell you how many people are saying that your voice… When you see the media block you on Facebook to say anything, you see all this. You can’t go to Channel 2, 5, 7, 9 or mostly the cable channels without everything being against everything I stand for. Trump is a good man and is fighting against a swamp, but it’s our government, not just the Democrats. It’s everything they’re doing.
RUSH: I totally agree with you here on all of that. But you’re relying on really small numbers of people to project 60 million people are thinking the same way as the relatively few that you’re talking to. Let me make my point again: From March through April and May and June and July and August, I watched Seattle. I watched Portland in riot 156 nights in a row. I saw Seattle literally steal private property.
I saw Seattle allow private property to be burned down and looted. I saw it allowed to be destroyed. I saw them shut down a police station in Seattle. I saw them force the police out of neighborhoods. I saw them commandeer an entire neighborhood. In Minneapolis, I saw the same thing, and I didn’t see one person… Now, admittedly, they’re blue states. I didn’t see one person rise up in opposition to it.
Those governors and mayors were under no pressure whatsoever to stop what was going on. They were under no pressure to stop the looting, to stop the rioting. The president offered to send in federal troops to stop it. They laughed at him. They mocked him. All because they didn’t want to give him the opportunity to create anything that would look like job well done before an election.
Nothing with credit attached to him. But my point is I haven’t seen it. In fact, I’ll go even further, Dave. I haven’t seen it for 25 years, other than at the ballot box. I don’t know. I don’t want to whine. I don’t like bleeding on the audience. I don’t like complaining. But, folks, I’ve been doing this for over 30 years now. I’ve been chronicling every day that I have been here the destruction of this country.
The wanton destruction by way of the destruction of our culture, the assault on the Constitution, all of the other things that are taking place that are essentially destroying Western Civilization, the destruction of the media, which is a fundamental necessity in a constitutional republic, and we’ve lost it. We do not have a media. We don’t have news.
We don’t have people telling us what happened that we don’t know about.
I’m just telling you that in all of these 30 years, I haven’t seen any opposition to it. I haven’t seen any outrage. I haven’t. I’ve seen Democrats continue to win elections. I thought for certain — and I mean relatively for certain — after what we saw in Seattle and Portland and Minneapolis and New York, these blue cities and blue states… I was convinced the American people would see the left for what it is and who it is.
And then I forgot something. The American people didn’t see it! The media didn’t show them any of these riots or rallies or looting. Fox News did, but the people we’re talking about don’t watch Fox News. At best, six million people a night watch Fox News. It’s a drop in the bucket compared to the rest of the Drive-By Media. So nobody saw it. Because there isn’t any news.
If they didn’t see it, it didn’t happen.
RUSH: I have just been informed that one of the things our last caller, Dave, was talking about was a rally in New York City for the guy that was arrested by Governor Cuomo. Apparently, Governor Cuomo arrested some guy. Don’t know why. I missed this. I had no idea Cuomo… (interruption) Oh, he’s the owner of a bar and was breaking COVID rules. What was he…?(interruption)
He made the bar an autonomous zone. Oh, he tried to play games with the rules, and so Fredo’s brother comes in and arrests him and 15,000 people showed up to support the guy, shouting, “Cuomo sucks! Cuomo sucks!” So that’s why he thought that there was gonna be a revolution? Cuomo would just shoot ’em.
He’d open fire with rubber bullets or what have you, turn the hoses on them. “Hey, let’s go pretend to be Bull Connor! Bam!” Grab the fire hose and just whack ’em on those people.