Hollywood actor Wendell Pierce appears to have made an attempt to trick Trump supporters into boycotting the Georgia runoff elections by parroting talking points recently made by attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell.

In a tweet on Friday, the left-wing star of HBO’s The Wire and Amazon’s Jack Ryan told the MAGA base to boycott the Georgia runoff elections set for January 5.

“#MAGA Boycott the Vote. Don’t Vote in GA. Rigged Election. Don’t Vote. Listen to President Trump,” Wendell Pierce said in the tweet, which he has since deleted.

The actor appears to be imitating attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, who appeared at a Stop the Steal rally this week where they told Georgia voters to boycott the runoff election as a way of protesting the allegedly corrupt nature of the state’s election apparatus.

Wendell Pierce’s tweet erroneously implies that President Trump also told his supporters to boycott the runoffs. In actuality, the president is strongly encouraging his Georgia base to turn out on January 5 to re-elect Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Breitbart News has reported that President Trump reminded Wood and Powell after the rally of the importance of the runoffs.

Georgia is ground zero in the battle for the balance of power in Washington, D.C., as control of the U.S. Senate now hinges on the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in the Peach State. With the Senate majority leadership within his reach, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.”

Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are trying to unseat the incumbent Republicans. They are receiving tremendous support from Hollywood celebrities, who are pouring money and time into their campaigns. Celebrities are particularly focused on mobilizing minority voters in Georgia, hoping that they will provide the margin of victory needed for Democrats to declare victory.

