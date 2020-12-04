https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/04/joebberish-rep-paul-gosar-calls-biden-out-for-damning-comments-about-getting-a-disease-resigning-if-he-disagrees-with-kamala/

As Twitchy reported earlier, we’re pretty sure Joe Biden said the quiet part about Kamala Harris out loud. When asked what would happen if he disagrees with his vice president, the so-called president-elect said he would say he’s caught a disease and resign.

Is that the plan, Sleepy Joe? After you’re inaugurated will you magically catch the RONA, resign and put Kamala at the head of this country? The woman even your own party didn’t really want. We all sort of knew this was the plan but to hear him say it out loud?

Rep. Paul Gosar officially asked him to explain:

I’m officially asking @JoeBiden to explain what he meant by this. pic.twitter.com/nfHjgQZunc — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) December 4, 2020

Biden really should explain. Although we’d be shocked if he even realizes he said it …

We’re still fairly certain he thinks he’s been elected to the Senate.

Joe has no clue what he says. It is all #Joebberish — Cindy Beauciel 🗝 (@CielNow) December 4, 2020

Joebberish – clever.

Aaand ‘stealing’.

He don’t know he can’t even remember saying it. — Michael Smolik (@ms4osu) December 4, 2020

What a mess that was. — Tami (@Tamitoldyouso) December 4, 2020

Lol Kamala shaking her head after like “stop letting them know the plan old man” — Mike Weatherford (@em_dubbbb) December 4, 2020

What’s horrifying, and I mean ABSULUTELY horrifying, is that no one cares he said this. It’s like he’s on a hot mic discussing something no one should hear, but we hear it as part of a presser- and NO ONE CARES. This is our country now. This is who we are. — StellaBlue (@BluestellaBlue) December 4, 2020

This is NOT who we all are.

***

