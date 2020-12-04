http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/CfNrc247XY0/

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid reacted to California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and San Francisco Mayor London Breed eating out, and Austin Mayor Steve Adler (D) urging residents to stay at home while he was in Mexico by stating that “Even the good politicians are messing up. And I don’t know what to do at this point if even the good guys are messing up.”

Reid said, “It’s frustrating. Because everybody is tired. Everybody’s exhausted. People are sick of staying home. They’re sick of being locked down and not seeing their families and not seeing their friends. And we all get it, right? But when you have…the governor eating at a fancy restaurant. The mayor of San Francisco, the next night, eating at a very — [this is a] very expensive restaurant that they both went to, at French Laundry, when you have the Austin Mayor, whose name is Steve Adler, telling people to stay home, then it turns out the video was made in Cabo. Even the good politicians are messing up. And I don’t know what to do at this point if even the good guys are messing up.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

