The Trump administration was ordered by a federal judge on Friday to fully restore the controversial DACA amnesty program and accept new applications.

President Donald Trump had made it one of his campaign promises in 2016 to shut down the Obama-era program that gave deportation deferral to illegal aliens who had been brought into the country as children. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is also known as “The Dream Act” by its supporters.

The ruling from Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn means that illegal aliens could apply for DACA deportation protection for the first time since 2017.

In July, the Supreme Court ordered that the president could not simply end the program, but the administration responded by saying that they would slowly wind down the program instead. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the liberal wing of the court to cast the deciding vote against the administration.

Among one of the policy changes was to grant DACA recipients work permits for only one year instead of two. Garaufis said that the Trump administration could not change the policy and ordered them to grant full 2-year work permits.

Karen Tumlin, an attorney representing amnesty recipients and prospective applicants, praised the ruling.

“Today’s ruling opens the door for more than one million immigrant youth who have been unfairly denied their chance to apply for DACA and secure their future in this country,” said Tumlin to CBS News.

“Our brave plaintiffs have said from the beginning of this lawsuit that their home is here, and the court rightly recognized that today,” she added.

Former vice president Joe Biden has said that his immigration plan includes reinstating the DACA program, and also seeking amnesty for up to 11 million illegal aliens who are present in the United States.

