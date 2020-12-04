https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/just-gop-senator-kelly-loefflers-campaign-staffer-killed-accident/

Kelly Loeffler

Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler’s staffer was killed in an accident on Friday.

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) introduced keynote speakers at Friday’s rally in Savannah, Georgia.

Collins said Loeffler was unable to attend after one of her staffers died in an accident.

Details of the accident were not disclosed.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Harrison Deal,” Loeffler said in a statement.

In a statement, Senator Kelly Loeffler pays tribute to campaign staffer Harrison Deal, who was killed earlier today in an accident, writing Deal was “a smart, bright, loving, loyal and outstanding young man.” pic.twitter.com/ObGrv9LuVx — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) December 4, 2020

DEVELOPING…

