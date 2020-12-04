https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/just-shoot-me-already/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
.@JanetYellen says she’ll use the Treasury Dept. to address racial inequality, “gender disparities,” and “the climate crisis” pic.twitter.com/gR95ssdUVH
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 1, 2020
Janet Yellen says she’ll use the Treasury Dept to address racial inequality, gender disparities, and the climate crisis — we will collect taxes, sell bonds and end racism. And her voice will kill one-fourth of the population and drive the rest underground, which should lower carbon emissions.