Kamala Harris’ stunning bravery knows no bounds:
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announces an all-female slate of key senior staff, including Tina Flournoy as chief of staff https://t.co/PIMiOXtfmL
— Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) December 3, 2020
More from Bloomberg News:
For the first time, the top three positions in the office of the vice president will be held by women — and all serving under the first woman to hold the office.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announced her top aides on Thursday, including Tina Flournoy as chief of staff, in addition to naming her domestic policy adviser and national security adviser.
“Together with the rest of my team, today’s appointees will work to get this virus under control, open our economy responsibly and make sure it lifts up all Americans, and restore and advance our country’s leadership around the world,” Harris said in a statement.
Kamala Harris is the heroine we need right now.
So they’ve found the golden key to getting endless media praise and zero scrutiny. https://t.co/dgMuzYPbp1
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 3, 2020
Sexism is solved!
The new diversity. https://t.co/5MzcyhiJ1g
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 3, 2020
Hey, wait a second …
Diversity. No men allowed
— Frank (@frankfritz84) December 3, 2020
Sounds a bit sexist. Maybe they need a quota for men to ensure equal representation?
— Pete Stubbs (@pete_stubbs1) December 3, 2020
Well now you’re just talking crazy.
If all-male is bad, then why is all-female good? https://t.co/liohqrTl1I
— Уинстън смифф (@AndyMeanie) December 3, 2020
Because all men are the same. But all women are different.
— Jimmy (@JamesLJvR) December 3, 2020