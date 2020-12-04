https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/04/kamala-harris-is-making-binders-full-of-women-great-again/

Kamala Harris’ stunning bravery knows no bounds:

More from Bloomberg News:

For the first time, the top three positions in the office of the vice president will be held by women — and all serving under the first woman to hold the office.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announced her top aides on Thursday, including Tina Flournoy as chief of staff, in addition to naming her domestic policy adviser and national security adviser.

“Together with the rest of my team, today’s appointees will work to get this virus under control, open our economy responsibly and make sure it lifts up all Americans, and restore and advance our country’s leadership around the world,” Harris said in a statement.