AOC thinks Republicans like to make fun of the fact that she used to be a waitress.

Hrm.

Waitress?

Huh?

We thought she was a bartender?

Anyway, she was having quite the pity-party on Twitter last night:

Republicans like to make fun of the fact that I used to be a waitress, but we all know if they ever had to do a double they’d be the ones found crying in the walk-in fridge halfway through their first shift bc someone yelled at them for bringing seltzer when they wanted sparkling — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 4, 2020

Yup, AOC is STILL mad that people mocked her grift.

Because you know, Republicans have never worked hard.

Does she even read the crap she writes?

Looking at her timeline we’re not so sure she does.

The thing that these conservative Senators don’t seem to understand is that I’ve actually had a physically difficult working-class job without good healthcare most of my adult life. I bring that work ethic to Congress & to my community. They sit around on leather chairs all day. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 3, 2020

*sigh*

If anyone knows how to make things worse for herself it’s AOC.

Oh please…. you worked a double…. so what…. try 16 hour days 9 month deployment with no port visit — Deplorable Chief Kraken (Ret) (@paultara9) December 4, 2020

Wow. Um…that got really specific. You ok there, Alex? — King Angry Ostrich, DJ (@AngryBeaky) December 4, 2020

Oh child! I’ve done janitorial work, landscaping, painting, shift work in a paper mill, farm work. But I also got my PhD and never borrowed a penny for my education. Just pipe down with your idiotic drama. — President-Elect WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) December 4, 2020

Sweetheart, doubles are nothing. You are were you are because of the sweat and sacrifice of real hard working individuals. Call me when you; put out a fire, roof a house, fix broken plumbing, fix a car, perform surgery, stand a watch in the military. — Britt_a_redeemed_sinner (@ReformedBritt) December 4, 2020

As a Republican, I remember my days working overtime in a foundry to provide for my family, so stop with the bigoted and racist bullshit that you peddle. — Enjoying the pardon bot (@always_on_hold) December 4, 2020

Or hear me out, any normal person out there thinks you are extremely incompetent, and you prove it every day, with your twitter rants. — Heidi Top Burks (@HeidiTopBurks) December 4, 2020

Wow. You’re so out of touch — MePeeto (@USAF_Aviator) December 4, 2020

Double – hell I worked a triple (20 hours straight) then worked a double the next day for minimum wage and never complained. I can tell you that was a cake walk compared to being a small business owner. Lets see you started a million dollar business with $15k — Texas Garabedian (@TexasGarabedian) December 4, 2020

Not sensing a ton of sympathy for AOC and all of her working and slaving.

You are so dense. You really think Republicans have never had grueling, demanding jobs? — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) December 4, 2020

They don’t make fun of you having previously been a waitress so much as you tweeting stupid stories about it. — Jon Runoff (@dustopian) December 4, 2020

No, we make fun of you bc you’re an idiot. I’ve washed dishes at 5 am, cleaned rentals, worked out in the heat and cold. Even worked two jobs until I was 30. So spare me your bs that R’s are the party of the rich. I made my way. I paid my loans. I earned what I have. — Steve (@sfsmith1001) December 4, 2020

Harsh but true.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Haha. How would @DanCrenshawTX ever compare his background to yours? Or @TomCottonAR ? 😂😂😂 — Gomes (@GomesBolt) December 4, 2020

Right? If only they knew how hard it was to be a bartender.

pic.twitter.com/6y9bnMEiGx — Sparkling Jules is Coming to Town (@Coolish_Breeze) December 4, 2020

‘Nuff said.

***

