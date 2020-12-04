http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7dROMW8TNXI/

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said in an interview with The 19th‘s Amanda Becker that while President Donald Trump has “the right” to exhaust his legal challenges, it looked like Joe Biden “will prevail.”

Conway said, “Well, The president wants to exhaust all of his legal avenues, as he has made clear many times. His team is doing that. I see in the papers they are doing that, going to different states and trying to do that. And of course, that is his right.”

She continued, “At the same time, it was President Trump who freed up the GSA money and authorized them to go ahead and start the transition process for the Biden, Harris team because we want the engines of government to keep going. You always need a peaceful transfer of democracy, no matter whose administration goes into whose administration. There is no question.”

She added, “If you look at the vote totals in the Electoral College tally, it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

