Kellyanne Conway said that although President Donald Trump had the right to exhaust every legal option he has, that it appeared that former Vice President Joe Biden had win the election.

Conway made the comments in an interview with 19th News on Friday.

“If you look at the vote totals in the Electoral College tally, it looks like Joe Biden and [Sen.] Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) will prevail,” said Conway. “I assume the electors will certify that and it will be official. We, as a nation, will move forward, because we always do.”

Conway made history when she became the first female campaign manager to run a winning presidential election in 2016. She had voraciously defended the president as a member of his administration but later left her position to look after her family.

“You always need a peaceful transfer of democracy, no matter whose administration goes into whose administration. There’s no question,” she added.

She noted that Trump did not stand in the way of the GSA beginning the official transition process from his administration to Biden’s administration.

“The president wants to exhaust all of his legal avenues, as he has made clear many times. His team is doing that, I see in the paper they’re doing that, they’re going to different states and trying to do that, and of course, that is his right,” she said.

The president is pursuing several legal avenues in order to prove his contention that the election was stolen from him through fraud. On Friday the speaker of the House in Arizona, who is a Republican, rebuffed demands that the legislature call a special session in order to award the state’s electoral votes to Trump.

Conway also said she would work with the future administration if they needed her help. “If there’s anything I can ever do to help,” she added, “they can count on me.”

