Actress Kirstie Alley opined that perhaps politicians pushing lockdown policies should forego their salaries while their constituents are suffering from the consequences of their decisions.

The vocal actress made the suggestion from her official social media account and it got thousands of positive interactions.

“My solution. All senators congressmen governors and city political officials from any state or city who impose shut downs to the extent that businesses and people have no form of income, take no salaries for the duration of the shutdown,” tweeted Alley.

“Leadership leads by example & from the top,” she added.

The missive received more than 12,500 retweets and more than 116,700 likes from social media users.

The outrage aimed at pro-pandemic politicians has peaked after several incidents of appalling hypocrisy from politicians ignoring social distancing guidelines while haranguing their constituents to follow the rules.

In one of the most egregious examples, Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, was caught at a lavish dinner at an exclusive restaurant called French Laundry. Photographs showed that he eschewed wearing a mask and his dinner companions neglected to distance themselves. Newsom later apologized for setting a bad example.

A few days later at the same ritzy restaurant, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, also a Democrat, was caught celebrating the birthday of a local wealthy socialite. Breed confirmed it was her at the restaurant.

Alley has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and has not shied away from using her social media account to express her political beliefs. On Tuesday she signaled that she supported the effort to question the results of the 2020 election.

“I’m still holding the line by the way…. @realDonaldTrump .. I’m here till they drag me away,” she tweeted.

