It would have been better for the owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill if Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti had come by and slapped her in the face. At least that would have caused temporary pain instead of the figurative slap in the face she received from the Mayor instead.

Her business has been financially ravaged by the coronavirus lockdowns. They’ve done everything they can to stay afloat, including making massive accommodations for outside dining with tables placed seven feet apart. Yet the latest round of “close everything” from both the Mayor and Governor Gavin Newsom have brought them and thousands of other businesses in Los Angeles to the point of desperation. Then, she saw this…

Bar owner in Los Angeles CA is livid to see that mayor Garcetti has approved an outdoor dining area for a movie company directly across from her outdoor dining area (which was shut down) pic.twitter.com/jkUP2CWg35 — Jake Coco 💙🇺🇸🎶🐻 (@jakecoco) December 4, 2020

“Mayor Garcetti and Gavin Newsom is responsible for every single person who doesn’t have unemployment, that does not have a job, and all the businesses that are going under, and we need your help,” she said. “We need somebody to do something about this.”

They are holding a non-partisan rally to address the issue on Saturday.

Corporate interests and crony capitalism are inherent in California’s Democrat Party. Their ties to Big Labor and dependency on Hollywood have compelled them to make exceptions for those who do not need assistance while spitting in the faces of small business owners and the majority of California residents. This is just another example of their hypocrisy at play.

In the eyes of authoritarians, there are certain professions that are “essential” while those of us who are trying to take care of our families and serve our communities are not. Ironically, Garcetti Tweeted out his appreciation for the “essential” people earlier today even as his crew set up shop for Hollywood elites.

No words can fully express our gratitude for our essential workers — the unsung heroes keeping our city running and Angelenos safe. We can’t say it enough: thank you. #LALove https://t.co/dTgr2DK2Pq — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) December 4, 2020

Twitter exploded with outrage:

Watch this video, folks. Sound on. pic.twitter.com/Oo6LMdmE1p — Klavan Squarebeard, first of his name (@SpencerKlavan) December 4, 2020

Stop the Democrat WAR ON WOMEN and businesses in America! NO MORE SHUTDOWNS!#ReopenAmerica https://t.co/S4RZBNYJ8K — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 5, 2020

Her anger is righteous. The people will rise up against these tyrants. These tyrants will bend over backwards to make sure the politicians and stars they love to rub elbows with get to live and work normally but they’re happy to take everything from you. Truly evil people. https://t.co/b8FoPFJXwS — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 5, 2020

It’s like these politicians are trying to destroy all small businesses. Ridiculous!!! https://t.co/6WG8Bv5AnD — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 4, 2020

.@MayorOfLA and @GavinNewsom, these people and their heartbreaking stories will be your legacies. While you dine at private restaurants and live above your own oppressive laws, your constituents are starving and struggling. Get back to work FOR THEM (not corporations), or resign. https://t.co/JXEnc9vquI — 47™️ (@fadde) December 5, 2020

There will be no response from @ericgarcetti or @GavinNewsom over this outrage. Why? Because they are cowards who prove they despise the will of the people by flaunting their hypocrisy over giggles and fancy dinners. They are laughing at us, California. https://t.co/mjn288U7Vz — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 5, 2020

The globalists are not hiding it. They are elitists who hate you.https://t.co/ey5DLUC23T — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) December 5, 2020

Hard working Californians are being figuratively spat on by Eric Garcetti and Gavin Newsom. All of them. Anyone who has worked hard to build a life for themselves is insignificant to these tyrants.

